Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing

Celebrities from across the nation have taken to their social media handles to share exclusive glimpses of this historic lunar touchdown, accompanied by heartfelt congratulations.

23 Aug,2023 19:01:48
Proud India witnessed a historic triumph today as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a remarkable feat with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. This achievement marks a momentous milestone in the annals of space exploration. After a 40-day journey that began at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Vikram lander delicately touched down on the lunar surface at 6.04 PM IST on August 23. The whole nation watched with bated breath as the automatic landing sequence commenced at 5.44 PM IST, and the Vikram lander relied on its onboard computers and logic to orchestrate this soft lunar landing. While mission controllers at ISTRAC closely monitored the progress, it was the lander’s onboard systems that carried the heavy responsibility.

This historic mission, Chandrayaan-3, serves as a resolute follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019, which witnessed the Vikram lander’s unfortunate crash on the lunar surface. The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is beautifully simple: to demonstrate ISRO’s exceptional capability to execute a soft lunar landing. With this endeavour, India has now earned its rightful place among an exclusive club of nations that have achieved this remarkable feat. This elite club, until now, comprised only the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

As India’s tryst with lunar history unfolds, it’s not just the stars above that have captured our attention, but the luminous stars of our television and Bollywood industry have also been drawn to the moon’s enchanting glow. Celebrities from across the nation have taken to their social media handles to share exclusive glimpses of this historic lunar touchdown, accompanied by heartfelt congratulations. It’s a moment of shared pride, not just for the scientific community but for the entire nation. In this celestial dance between science and fame, the moon has become a stage where India’s prowess in space exploration shines as brightly as its beloved stars’ charisma.

Here let’s take a brief glance at how the esteemed stars joined in for this moment of euphoria:

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Twitted

South Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela Twitted

Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani Twitted

Bigg Boss OTT Winner ElvishYadav Twitted

Bollywood Singer Darshan Raval Twitted

Instagram Fame Jannat Zubair shared story, and said “Salute To All The Scientists. Proud Of You My Beloved India, Isro”

Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing 845117

Ananya Pandey Shared Instagram Story shared story, and said “!!! India is on the moon”

Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing 845124

Kareena Kapoor Shared Instagram Story shared story, and said “What an amazing and stellar touchdown! Proud proud proud”

Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing 845126

Kartik Aryan Shared the below Instagram Post

