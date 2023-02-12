In November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT went live and speedily popularised online. Recently, Company confirmed its own chatbot that uses AI. After obtaining a query from a user, generative AI uses data from its algorithm for machine learning to create new content. To provide explanations, the content is produced automatically. People have started searching for ways of using AI-generated information for business, education, and personal purposes after OpenAI released ChatGPT.

However, AI experts cautioned that retrieving the data from the wrong and different databases may muddle the content. There are benefits and drawbacks to generating content. Additionally, Microsoft recently disclosed a multi-year alliance with OpenAI to advance AI capabilities. Google’s Bard chatbot is the company’s rebuttal to ChatGPT.

Let’s talk about ChatGPT: What is it?

ChatGPT is a voice assistant powered by AI that engages in colloquial dialogue to respond to user inquiries. On November 30, 2022, OpenAI made ChatGPT available. According to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, ChatGPT attained a million users in just five days, as mentioned in Tech Target.

ChatGPT makes use of the GPT-3 learning algorithm, which was received training using online text written by individuals. This word embedding is implemented by ChatGPT to create user resolution process.

What is Bard?

Bard utilises Google’s Learning Algorithm for Dialogue Application fields and solicits feedback online.

Through this language model, Bard will answer inquiries in greater detail than that of the typical Google search.

LaMDA’s second, lighter iteration uses less computational capabilities, allowing for increased user capacity and feedback-gathering.

Like digital assistants like Alexa and Siri, Bard’s key aim is to extract data in a straightforward response rather than a search engine’s results page, but with connections for users to find out some more.

Bard will also serve as your executive assistant, helping you with errands like making travel and accommodation, locating held reservations, and preparing meals.

The Main Difference

The data source is the critical distinction among both ChatGPT and Bard. Bard will constantly and consistently access the internet for information, guaranteeing that it is up to date. ChatGPT only contains data from more recent studies and sources, that also expire in 2021. By accessing the latest evidence, Bard will have more incredible information to assemble data in real-time.