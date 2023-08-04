Everything You Want To Know About Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch

Apple iPhone electronic brand is one of the most loved and famous appreciated cell phone brands all over the globe. iPhone lovers are always enthusiastic about the new launch. And for all those waiting for a new release, there is good news for them. Apple has finally decided to unveil its next iPhone series- the iPhone 15 series.

Apple is planning to launch the device in the third week of September. And the employees are asked to avoid taking leave around that time, as the Mac report suggests. According to the insiders, employees are advised not to take days off on September 13, which is the major hint of the smartphone announcement. In contrast, Apple has a record of unveiling new series in September.

If the rumors are true, the pre-order of the iPhone 15 series will begin on Friday, September 15, followed by the official launch of the phone on September 22. Last year pre-orders for the phone started on September 9, and phones hit the store on 16 th September.

iPhone 15 series is expected to come with exciting features. It may have a fresh design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels. And there are many new things about the smartphone.

So are you guys excited? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorite.