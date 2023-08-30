JioBharat 4G Phones Are Available Now, Check Price, Features, And More

One of the famous telecom companies, Jio, has now introduced its latest creation, the JioBharat 4G phone. The purchase of this new piece is now available in India through Amazon. The product by Jio aims to make the internet available for everyone, especially those who are still using 2G phones in the era where technology is rising every day.

This revolution is a significant step to help millions of people transform from 2G to 4G into a faster and more capable version. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon. The phone sports a 1.77-inch TFT display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It has a modest camera at 0.3MP and an LED flash with good quality.

In addition, the JioBharat 4G phone has a 1000mAh battery that will help you throughout the day. It comes in a stylish black variant with 23 language options. The external microSD card allows users to expand storage up to 128GB. In collaboration with Karbonn, this device shows the brand with ‘Bharat’ on the front and Karbonn on the back. This comes with an affordable price of just 999 rupees.

For thoseThe device is available on Amazon for those eager to get the JioBharat 4G phone. The sale started on Monday, 28th August. In contrast, the company has not revealed whether the product will be available in retail stores in the future.

So, are you guys excited? Share your thoughts in the comments.