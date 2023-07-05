ADVERTISEMENT
OnePlus To Launch Nord 3 And Other Devices, Check Details

One Plus is one of the most famous Android phone brands. As per the latest reports, it will launch Nord 3 and other devices today. Check details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 18:05:30
OnePlus is a renowned Android phone brand. The brand enjoys massive users and is also considered a competitor of the iPhone. However, as per the latest reports OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus Nord 3 5G today. The new phone will be launched at the OnePlus Nord Summer launch at 7 PM. The company has revealed a few details about the phone and what is new in this smartphone. Read more.

Not just this, Nord 3 5G launch will also witness other products from OnePlus, which are OnePlus Nord CE3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. At the same time, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will have a pure sport and understated design. OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu, in his Twitter post, said, “I’m excited to be sharing this first look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and look forward to sharing more over the next few weeks.”

Describing the photography experience, the President, in another post, said, “OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience.” He also added that “We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take.”

So are you excited about the new release? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

