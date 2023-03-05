The iQoo Neo 7 and the Poco X5 Pro 5G are smartphones with excellent features and specifications. Yet, choosing which phone is superior ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences.

Display Screen: The Poco X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iQoo Neo 7 has a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are elegant and contemporary, but the iQoo Neo 7’s display is marginally superior since it uses AMOLED technology, which offers deeper blacks and more vivid colors.

Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, which is an Octa-core chip, powers the Poco X5 Pro 5G and the iQoo Neo 7, both of which are top-tier processors with top-notch performance. In contrast to the iQoo Neo 7’s 4,400mAh battery, the Poco X5 Pro 5G boasts a slightly bigger 5,160mAh battery.

Camera: A 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor comprise the primary triple back camera configuration of the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

In contrast, the Poco X5 Pro boasts a three-camera setup. An 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor are included. According to Poco, the back camera can record 4K films at 30 frames per second. The phone’s front camera is 16 MP, which is good for selfies. It can capture 120 fps full-HD video.

Battery: The iQoo Neo 7 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with the capability for 120W fast charging. The manufacturer says that this phone can charge the battery up to 50% in just 10 minutes.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Poco X5 Pro, which supports 67-watt rapid charging. The device has a 5-watt reverse charging feature as well.

Other Features: 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage is included with the iQoo Neo 7. The phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C connector, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The Poco X5 Pro includes a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

