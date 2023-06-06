ADVERTISEMENT
Tech |

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch, Price And More

After a long wait, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is launched, and users are happy. In the below article, check all the details about the phone you want to know,

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 22:09:57
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch, Price And More

Samsung is one of the highest used and trusted phone brands. Over the years, it has provided users with special functions and experiences. Undoubtedly it motivates the organisation to improve the user experience with new launches. And this time, the brand has launched Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India at 1 pm IST. The highlight feature of the phone is that it has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup that supports OIS. The company announced the phone was available for pre-booking and now can be ordered on Flipkart. While in the Flipkart option, the smartphone will be available in green colour for the users.

As per the reports, it is expected that the launch in India is an estimated worth of 28,499. At the same time, Tipster Yogesh Brar hinted that the next launch would cost around 35 thousand. But in reality, the launch price is always less than the box price, and if we predict, it can be around 30 thousand. The new phone has many exciting features that users will attract to, and it is hard not to buy it.

What’s your reaction to the new launch? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Oppo Reno8; Best Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Oppo Reno8; Best Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5-OnePlus V Fold and V Flip: 2023 New Phones To Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5-OnePlus V Fold and V Flip: 2023 New Phones To Launch
Guess How Much This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs With REAL Meteorite Inlays
Guess How Much This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs With REAL Meteorite Inlays
Latest Stories
Subhashree Ganguly's Summer Special Advice Is Must Follow
Subhashree Ganguly's Summer Special Advice Is Must Follow
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says 'We Aren't Young Anymore'
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says 'We Aren't Young Anymore'
When Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s ‘Puppet’
When Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s ‘Puppet’
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali
Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions
Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Read Latest News