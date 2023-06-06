Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch, Price And More

Samsung is one of the highest used and trusted phone brands. Over the years, it has provided users with special functions and experiences. Undoubtedly it motivates the organisation to improve the user experience with new launches. And this time, the brand has launched Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India at 1 pm IST. The highlight feature of the phone is that it has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup that supports OIS. The company announced the phone was available for pre-booking and now can be ordered on Flipkart. While in the Flipkart option, the smartphone will be available in green colour for the users.

As per the reports, it is expected that the launch in India is an estimated worth of 28,499. At the same time, Tipster Yogesh Brar hinted that the next launch would cost around 35 thousand. But in reality, the launch price is always less than the box price, and if we predict, it can be around 30 thousand. The new phone has many exciting features that users will attract to, and it is hard not to buy it.

