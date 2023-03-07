Apple is the most popular mobile brand. It is considered the best phone and also the most expensive one too. As the rumours suggest, the company will release yellow-coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this summer. A tech-related website reported the story from Weibo user Setsuna Digital.

They couldn’t confirm the news about the yellow iPhone 14s as it is from January 2023. But the people at 9to5Mac independently confirmed the expectation.

Through multiple sources, it was revealed that Apple is planning a briefing next week. Earlier green iPhone 13 models were announced in March 2022. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were launched in the green shade, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were in an Alpine green shade. And as per the sources, the tech giant will use the same strategy.

This is not the first time Apple will launch a yellow-coloured iPhone. Earlier iPhone 11 was released back in 2019.

