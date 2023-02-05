One of the top television actors and actresses, Surbhi Chandna, requires no introduction. With her work on the television programme Naagin 5, Surbhi rose to fame and gained a tonne of admiration throughout the nation. The starlet is currently playing the female lead opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the television series Sherdil Shergill. Additionally, the two collaborated on Naagin 5 together. In addition, Chandna recently made her fans happy by conquering Face Of The Year in Vietnam.

In the video, we can see Surbhi arriving at the sets of Sherdil Shergill. The actress can be seen poking fun on the sets with the other crew members. The actress looked stunning in her designer clothes on the sets, while she gets mad busy with the shooting schedules and more. The video shows us how a shooting set looks like and what goes around inside.

Sharing the video, Surbhi Chandna captioned, “So many of you’ll guessed it right on the story heres Behind the scenes on Sherdil Shergill Set So You Can See what goes into making your Favourite stories”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Pleas come soon this time sc”

Another commented, “Hardwork pays off….. you are a perfect example🙌❤”

A third one added, “Luckily I am one of those majority 😍😂who guessed it right”

Did you have fun watching the above video? What are your takes? Let us know in the comments-