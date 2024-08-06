An actor needs to portray a character as naturally as he can: Akkshith Sukhija on his new show Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua

Actor Akkshith Sukhija is playing the perfect ‘charmer’ in his lead role in Star Plus’ Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. A doctor with a kind heart and a loving nature, his character of Chirag Mittal is the best example of simplicity.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Akkshith talks about his role in the show and tells us whether it is easier to play the perfect man on TV.

Read on.

What prompted you to take this role?

I took this show for two reasons. I have been very choosy in the last few years. One of the main reasons for accepting this show is that it is a Star Plus show. Secondly, when they told me about my look, that of a chocolate boy, I wanted to take it up.

Is it at times tough to play the perfect man on screen? What’s your take?

It happens, at times, yes. But it is not tough to play the perfect man on screen. Having said this, when we logically think about situations in front of us, there are questions raised on how the character would behave. In these cases, we need to follow the script. So yes, practically, if we think about it, it is tough to play the perfect guy at times.

How would you define Chirag Mittal as a character?

I would define Chirag Mittal as a very fun-loving, positive character. He is someone who can lighten up any kind of situation. When Chirag is on screen, everyone around him is happy. He is a person who spreads happy vibes. As a doctor also, he treats his patients with his talk and vibe, in addition to treating them.

Do you hold any similarities to Chirag?

Ya, there are a few similarities. First of all, I am also very positive like Chirag. Chirag is practical in life, and so am I. Also, like Chirag, I also treat everyone as similar.

You have played varied roles and tried varied genres of work. What has been your biggest learning when it comes to your craft?

Yes, there has been a lot of learning. Confidence in craft matters a lot. We as actors should not overdo any scene. These are the biggest learnings I have got. I believe that an actor needs to portray a character as naturally as he can.

Do you think there is a dearth of original content on TV considering that many remakes are attempted?

Yes, there are a lot of regional shows being made in Hindi. Many are hits too. But Producers and channels have brought new content too. However many concepts have not worked. With respect to regional shows, I believe that the Hindi-watching audience is very different from the ones watching the regional shows. So it is not wrong if good shows in other languages are made in Hindi. Actors are obviously different. As far as people are enjoying it, I guess it is good to go.

How are you bonding with the cast of the show?

Bonding with every actor in the show is amazing. We enjoy shooting our scenes.

What are your expectations from this show?

I do not have any expectations, even in real life. This has been my mantra for life. I am working more than a hundred per cent on this show. The show and concept has a lot of depth. People will surely like it.

How has the response been to the show?

Overall, the response has been good. Friends and families have appreciated the concept and show. Characterizations are being loved. There is a good buzz on social media. When it comes to ratings, we opened at 0.8 TVR. We are at the 7 PM slot. So I guess, it is a very good start. We will surely grow in ratings with the passage of time.