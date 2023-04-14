Having garnered recognition for his acting chops and suave persona, Ankit Gupta has regaled the audience with his impeccable portrayal of Jahaan in COLORS’ show, ‘Junooniyatt’. The popular show depicts the theme of love and music as it traces the journey of Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta), Elahi (played by Neha Rana), and Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig). The cast is leaving no stone unturned to embody the roles to perfection and entertain the viewers. While the narrative of the show is at a pivotal junction, Ankit suffered a leg injury recently while enacting a scene that captured Jahaan trying to cheer Elahi. The song sequence involved him doing a couple of jumps and as he performed the final kick, he lost his balance and fell to the ground. While he received immediate medical attention, Ankit Gupta’s unwavering commitment and determination to his craft shone as he braved through the pain and delivered a perfect shot.

Talking about the sequence, Ankit Gupta says, “Acting involves taking risks, and injuries are a part of the job. I was fully immersed in the scene and didn’t realize I made a mistake, which led to my injury. However, I’m grateful for my team’s quick action in getting me the required help. The audience’s love and support are what keep us going as actors, even when we face challenges like injuries. I firmly believe that the show must go on, and I’m excited for viewers to find out what’s in store for them in the upcoming episodes.”