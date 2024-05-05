Ashi Singh’s Green Leaf Printed Co-ord Set Is A Outfit You Can Style For Night Parties To Office

Ashi Singh is a talented and gorgeous actress who has impressed the audience with her stints in shows like Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Meet, and others. However, it’s not only her acting that makes her a favorite of everyone but also her sense of fashion that sets her apart from the crowd. In her recent appearance, she looked as gorgeous as ever, donning a green leaf-printed outfit.

Ashi stepped out wearing a stunning green leaf printed three-piece co-ord set for an event in town last night. With her all-green look, she grabbed the spotlight, leaving the onlookers mesmerized with her refreshing look. The outfit includes a corset top with flared bottoms and an oversized blazer. Her light-shade outfit was a perfect combination of class and comfort.

The comfy and classy look of the outfit makes it a go-to choice for office days, while its popping color and chicness make it a good choice for rocking the night party. Talking about Ashi’s look, she kept her look simple, pleasing the viewers. The side-part sleek hairstyle with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and matte lips complemented her appearance. The rusted golden earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. Lastly, the nude-shade heels complete her overall look, making it a must-have ensemble in your wardrobe.