Priyamvada Kant currently seen in Star Bharat’s one of the top shows ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ has gained a lot of praises from the viewers for her role as ‘Chaman Bahar’ in the show. She plays a raucous goon who has seized control of the Chaudharys’ home and business and wreaked havoc in Kanha and Sayuri’s lives. The audience adores Priyamvada as Chaman Bahar despite the fact that she plays a nasty role in the drama. When speaking openly about her role in the program, Priyamvada explains how “Chaman Bahar” stands apart from all other obnoxious characters in any show.

She says, “Chaman Bahar is not a familiar face to you from your daily existence. Although her character is wicked everyone can relate to some extent to her quirky features. She is a villain who doesn’t come across as a villain. Despite having malicious intent, she exudes a cheerful air. Therefore, you’ll never get the impression that you’re witnessing a grey character when Chaman Bahar is on screen”

She further adds, “Playing ‘Chaman Bahar’ has been one of my finest choices because she is not your typical villain that people hate to watch. I receive so many letters from my fans and friends who tell me how much they love watching me as ‘Chaman Bahar,’ and it makes me feel so good. Playing this role is enjoyable, but it’s also difficult because it requires portraying a really complicated character with a range of emotions.

In the upcoming episodes the viewers will get to see ‘Chaman Bahar’s growing affection towards Kanha which will lead to their marriage. But is it a plan by Kanha to trick Chaman Bahar or will he get married to her?