Colours represent my life which is full of joy and happiness: Dhrisha Kalyani

Actress Dhrisha Kalyani who is presently seen in the Star Bharat show Ajooni is very frank and honest. She enjoys the vibrant colours of life and is a happy and jolly girl.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com Dhrisha takes our Rapid Fire questions. Read them here.

The superpower you want to have:

I would wanna have the superpower of reading people’s minds.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I think I am similar to the character of Geet from Jab We Met as she was this full-of-life person and so am I.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I don’t crave much as I am very happy with the things God has blessed me in life with. But I do have a lot of goals, I want to achieve them.

Tell us a joke:

Well my sense of humour really sucks but I do like knock-knock jokes so here’s one

Knock knock!! Whose there??

Aanchh!!! Aanchwho??

God bless u!!!

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

SUCCESS IS A JOURNEY NOT A DESTINATION and with this quote, I go on with every day in my life.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Sanitizer was mostly used in lockdown time only, so any brand would work.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I learnt to cook a lot during the lockdown as we were all at our homes. I tried cooking with the help of youtube, some went successful and some were disasters, to be honest.

What kind of books you like to read:

I am not much of a bookworm, but if I even try to read a book they are mostly thrillers and suspense.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I don’t think many people know abt it that I am a painter. I do like painting, it does calm a person down. When I paint, I use all vibrant colours and make it so much more colourful. After all, colours represent my life which is full of joy and happiness.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I love short hair and they do look good on me. But because of my work, I can’t keep my hair short.