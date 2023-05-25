ADVERTISEMENT
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey

Nakuul Mehta shares a heartwrenching post for his late friend, Nitesh Pandey. The post is leaving his fans all teary-eyed. Scroll beneath to read what Mehta had to say about it

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 10:34:53
Tragic news has struck the television industry as Nitesh Pandey, renowned for his role in the popular series ‘Anupamaa,’ has passed away at the age of 51. The sudden demise of the talented actor has left both his fellow cast members and viewers in a state of shock. On Tuesday, May 23, Nitesh reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest, bringing an untimely end to his life. The distressing incident occurred late at night in Igatpuri, near Nashik, as per reports. The industry mourns the loss of this gifted artist, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life’s fragile thread.

And now Nakuul Mehta has shared a heart-wrenching post on his social media handle, as he bids goodbye to the actor.

Nakuul Mehta’s post

Sharing a throwback photo with the actor he wrote a long emotional note. He wrote, “Dear Nits,

You took me under your wings from the get go! Spring of 2012 in Manali was spent shooting Pyar Ka Dard Hai, my first on Television, you made sure I accompanied you to dinner every night and insisted I drank some Old Monk to keep me warm and jolly! The next three years of being on a set with you laid the foundation of everything I learnt and built on.. To watch you act as effortlessly as you did, enjoy food and a good drink, ferociously nurture stay dogs, shit on modern medicine, always ready with a homeopathy pill for my incessant sore throats and sniffles, your mad sense of humour, your never ending encouragement, your pride in your craft, your vision for sustainable living, your retro Honda CRV, your giving nonchalant close ups in a suit jacket and shorts under the lightman’s thermocol, your joi de vivre, your Naks.. let’s get a drink man.. seems so palpable and recent…”

Another wrote, “You my friend were a vibe, an energy and a talent which is amongst the best we have ever had in the business! Knowing you, I know you would insist that we celebrate you! I still remember you guffawing at the 2012 ‘me’ doing push-ups and running myself crazy before an emotional scene to get my blood pumping and emotion ready for a scene. I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you. So much of me on screen is just wanting to achieve the joy & melancholy you played with such lightness of being. Thank you, Nits ❤️ You will be loved and missed but I assure you that a large part of the beautiful you, I will continue to borrow and bring to my performances.”

Check the post below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

