From early-morning to shoot: Munmun Dutta's Sunday routine in a nutshell

Munmun Dutta is one of the finest and most talented admired actresses and performing artistes in the country and we love it. Well, this is our golden opportunity to check her swag on social media game and see what she's doing at her end

Munmun Dutta is one of the most spectacular and incredible actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, it has been many years now that Munmun Dutta has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, we certainly love all her achievements till now. For the longest time, she’s been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, she’s truly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans and how. Almost anything and everything that Munmun Dutta does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her. Her Instagram game is lit and that’s why, despite not being very often, she grabs a lot of limelight and attention effortlessly for all the right reasons.

Check out these beautiful and droolworthy photos of Munmun Dutta that will impress you:

Whenever Munmun Dutta shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Owing to her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta shares photos and videos. But hey guess what? Yesterday aka Sunday was indeed a visual delight and spectacle for the audience. Just like a lot of other weeks, Munmun Dutta started her day with workout and then on Sunday, she went ahead to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode. Well, do you want to check out and get it better? Well, here you go –

