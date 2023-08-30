Television | Celebrities

Raksha Bandhan, a beloved Indian festival, is a celebration that beautifully highlights the bond of love, protection, and lifelong commitment between siblings. It’s a day when sisters tie a decorative thread, known as a “rakhi,” around their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing their affection and the promise of safeguarding each other. However, not all relationships conform to traditional norms, and Sambhabna’s perspective on Raksha Bandhan sheds light on the evolving nature of this celebration.

Sambhabna Mohanty, who brilliantly portrays the character of Damini in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, offers a refreshing perspective on Raksha Bandhan. Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, the actress said, “Rakshabandhan is the festival which is marked as the sister tying a decorative thread, called a “rakhi,” around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of love, protection, and lifelong commitment. But, since I am the only child, I celebrate this day with my cousins. They all are like my real brother and sister only, just that we live in different cities, it becomes difficult to reunite. However, I ensure I send Rakhi and gifts for them. They are just like my friends, and every time we meet, it’s like nothing has changed. This year, I am going to my hometown so I will be meeting some of them this time.”

