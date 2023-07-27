ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is exceptionally popular amongst the crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua; check out the reason below

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Jul,2023 18:55:26
Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 838243

The show Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV has captured the hearts of its audience with its unique storyline about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In recent episodes, viewers have seen Ghazal (played by Richa Rathore) attempting to manipulate Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) against Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) in order to further her own evil plans against Dua but ultimately failing. It will be interesting to see how her plans backfire on her as Dua convinces Ruhaan that Ghazal is the true culprit behind all the problems. While the ongoing drama in the show keeps the audience entertained, Karanvir ensures that all his co-stars are happy and enjoying themselves on set.

As we all know, actors spend a lot of their time on set, depending on the shooting schedule. In such cases, it is important for them to have a comfortable space. Karanvir Sharma, recognizing the value of sharing and caring, has meticulously designed his makeup room to ensure comfort not just for himself but also for his co-stars. One of the standout features of his room is a miniature kitchen stocked with a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, instant noodles, a small microwave, a kettle, and some amazing chocolates. He generously shares his treasure with his co-stars and crew members, making his makeup room one of the most beloved spaces on the set of Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Karanvir said, “I believe in good hospitality. Also, I’m a Punjabi, good food equals good vibes and good mood for me. Honestly, my pantry never goes out of stock, I see to it personally. I keep all kinds of food items there including a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, dry fruits, instant noodles, mints, and chocolates that will fix your mood in no time. There is a microwave, and a kettle where anyone can also make green tea, chamomile tea and a lot more. You will find everything you want, you name it and it’s there. I always keep on treating my crew with all of these things during our evening snacks, it’s like a little get-together amidst crazy working hours.”

He added, “We work seven days a week and we hardly get time, so the little downtime that we get, I want everyone to keep their belly full. Hence, we all binge on all these things. I have always believed that everything is related to your gut, so to keep your mood happy you need your belly full and satisfied. Nowadays, they don’t even ask me and just end up in my room and grab whatever they want to eat. It’s an Open Pantry for all who visit. Including my fans and well-wishers. All you need to bring along is Good Vibes Only.”

Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 838244

Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 838245

This sweet gesture by Karanvir has indeed got his co-stars back!

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Dua decline an offer to work for Haider’s fashion label when they secure a contract for fashion week. Can Haider persuade her to change her mind, or will Dua’s decision cost him the contract?

To find out what happens next, tune in to Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble 818983
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
I am excited to see the audiences' reaction to the new Ruhaan's comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada 815229
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua's cooking style 815026
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua shows a huge transformation; turns rebellious 808302
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua shows a huge transformation; turns rebellious
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal 807530
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
Karanvir Sharma invites specially abled people who run a restaurant in Mumbai on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 773358
Karanvir Sharma invites specially abled people who run a restaurant in Mumbai on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
Latest Stories
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics 838067
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Expresses Dismay Over Fake News and Labels Social Media a Toxic Environment 838239
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Expresses Dismay Over Fake News and Labels Social Media a Toxic Environment
RIP: Legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away 838237
RIP: Legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor passes away
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes - No Wonder She's a Water Baby 838235
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes – No Wonder She’s a Water Baby
Bhola Shankar Trailer: Witness Chiranjeevi's Action Sequence 838231
Bhola Shankar Trailer: Witness Chiranjeevi’s Action Sequence
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon
Read Latest News