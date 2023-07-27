Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The show Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV has captured the hearts of its audience with its unique storyline about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In recent episodes, viewers have seen Ghazal (played by Richa Rathore) attempting to manipulate Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) against Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) in order to further her own evil plans against Dua but ultimately failing. It will be interesting to see how her plans backfire on her as Dua convinces Ruhaan that Ghazal is the true culprit behind all the problems. While the ongoing drama in the show keeps the audience entertained, Karanvir ensures that all his co-stars are happy and enjoying themselves on set.

As we all know, actors spend a lot of their time on set, depending on the shooting schedule. In such cases, it is important for them to have a comfortable space. Karanvir Sharma, recognizing the value of sharing and caring, has meticulously designed his makeup room to ensure comfort not just for himself but also for his co-stars. One of the standout features of his room is a miniature kitchen stocked with a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, instant noodles, a small microwave, a kettle, and some amazing chocolates. He generously shares his treasure with his co-stars and crew members, making his makeup room one of the most beloved spaces on the set of Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Karanvir said, “I believe in good hospitality. Also, I’m a Punjabi, good food equals good vibes and good mood for me. Honestly, my pantry never goes out of stock, I see to it personally. I keep all kinds of food items there including a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, dry fruits, instant noodles, mints, and chocolates that will fix your mood in no time. There is a microwave, and a kettle where anyone can also make green tea, chamomile tea and a lot more. You will find everything you want, you name it and it’s there. I always keep on treating my crew with all of these things during our evening snacks, it’s like a little get-together amidst crazy working hours.”

He added, “We work seven days a week and we hardly get time, so the little downtime that we get, I want everyone to keep their belly full. Hence, we all binge on all these things. I have always believed that everything is related to your gut, so to keep your mood happy you need your belly full and satisfied. Nowadays, they don’t even ask me and just end up in my room and grab whatever they want to eat. It’s an Open Pantry for all who visit. Including my fans and well-wishers. All you need to bring along is Good Vibes Only.”

This sweet gesture by Karanvir has indeed got his co-stars back!

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Dua decline an offer to work for Haider’s fashion label when they secure a contract for fashion week. Can Haider persuade her to change her mind, or will Dua’s decision cost him the contract?

