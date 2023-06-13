ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro

Hina Khan is a stunner and a slayer in the true sense of the term and well, it's now time to admire her stunning one-shoulder bold outfit avatar and sunglass style with perfection. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 05:05:23
Hina Khan is one of the most charming and beautiful actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment fraternity. The diva has been a part of the Indian TV industry for quite many years now and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end goes viral in no time. She’s always been a firm believer of hard work and efforts and that’s why, come what may, she’s managed to achieve success and fame in the entertainment space like no other. Her fans and admirers love her immensely and that’s exactly why, despite not having worked as an actress for a long time, she still continues to impress people and win hearts with her presence.

Check out how Hina Khan is winning hearts of everyone with perfection with her latest stunning snap:

Whenever Hina shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans in the best way possible, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, her sizzling snap in a stunning one-shoulder outfit is winning hearts. She’s seen looking extremely beautiful in her avatar where she’s simultaneously grabbing the limelight with her stylish shades and sunglasses. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro 815055

Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro 815056

Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro 815057

Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro 815058

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host

