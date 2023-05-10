ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan's sweaty selfie after gym is workout goals

Hina Khan is one of the most charming and talented actresses in the Hindi TV industry. She's worked immensely hard in her entire career till date and we love it. Check out how her latest sweaty gym selfie is inspiring us all to take care of her fitness swag

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 05:54:11
Hina Khan's sweaty selfie after gym is workout goals

Hina Khan is one of the most lovely and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian TV industry for quite many years now and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end goes viral. She’s always been a firm believer of hard work and efforts and that’s why, come what may, she’s managed to achieve success and fame in the entertainment space like a true professional. Her fans and admirers love her immensely and that’s why, despite not having worked as an actress for a long time, she still continues to impress people and win hearts with her presence.

Check out how Hina Khan is taking her fitness game very seriously and is slaying with her selfie game:

Whenever Hina Khan shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans in the best way possible, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, her sizzling snap after workout where she’s stabbing hearts like a pro is going viral and well, we are truly loving every bit of it and for real. Well, in case you haven’t seen the snap before, would you like to check it out now? See here readers –

Hina Khan's sweaty selfie after gym is workout goals 805555

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to check out the entertainment quotient of this latest post by Hina Khan, how much will you rate her and how? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Do You Know? Hina Khan Drinks Healthy Veggie Juice To Keep Herself Fit
Do You Know? Hina Khan Drinks Healthy Veggie Juice To Keep Herself Fit
Latest Stories
Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert
Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is enjoying romantic dinner with Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer wins big award and chills with Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is enjoying romantic dinner with Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer wins big award and chills with Shiv Thakare
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Read Latest News