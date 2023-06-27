I am a complete foodie: Nakuul Mehta's heartwarming with melts Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3 fans

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most charming and good-looking actors in the Indian TV industry. For all fans and admirers of Nakuul, it has indeed been many years now that Nakuul has been working extensively hard in the Hindi TV industry. Well, that’s exactly why, no wonder, we are all supremely proud of him and all his achievements that he’s had in all these years in his career. For the unversed, Nakuul is immensely stylish and well, given the kind of swag and charm that he he has at his end, we are all certainly convinced about the fact that he’s genuinely one of the finest that we have around in the entertainment space. His social media game is quite literally lit for real and well, that’s exactly why, innumerable young divas all over the country quite literally drool for real after seeing him.

Check out how Nakuul Mehta is showing off his happiness and excitement in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3

While he might look really ‘rough and tough’ from outside in terms of his swag and avatar, he’s quite a sweet and gentle family man in real life. For all those fans who were eagerly hoping for him to be back in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, looks like it has become a reality indeed. Well, right now, in a new promo video of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3 ladies and gentlemen, Nakuul Mehta is seen talking about being a foodie and also about how her stays away from alcohol. Want to check out and understand what’s happening? Here you go –

