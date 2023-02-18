Mahashivratri is the most important of the 12 Shivratris celebrated in a year. On this day, devotees celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. Television actor Manit Joura, who essays the role of Rishabh in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is also a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Talking about his plans for celebrating the festival, he mentioned, “I am a huge devotee of Lord Shiva, to me everything about him is inspiring. He is known for being the destroyer of evil and the one who doesn’t tolerate injustice. Similarly, we should also keep zero tolerance for the evil happening around us and take a stand against injustice. May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri”

