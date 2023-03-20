Hiba Nawab is a versatile actress who has been associated with the television industry from a very young age. She is currently playing Sayuri in the Star Bharat tv show Woh Toh Hai Albela. The show recently reached the milestone of 300 episodes, and the entire cast is ecstatic about it. Hiba Nawab spoke up about her journey and how her character, “Sayuri,” has developed during the course of the show so far.

On talking about the same She says, “For the past few years, as I’ve been playing the role of ‘Sayuri,’ I’ve seen her personality change and develop in a way that makes me feel a great connection to my character. Sayuri is a young woman with unique viewpoints and thoughts on her life and motivations. After getting married, her small world enlarges as she begins a new family. She was initially quiet and reserved, but after becoming a mother, she has developed into a woman who is both resilient and strong”.

She further adds, “As shown by my character, Sayuri, “Motherhood is a lovely aspect in a woman, and I feel amazing to be portraying such a character since it’s tender and also touches the heart of the viewers. Even though I am not a mother in real life, I can feel every feeling a mother has when portraying this character. Well, this is something new for me, and I feel like it’s been good. I’m in awe of how far the show has progressed and how we have now surpassed the 300-episode mark. I hope there are many more events like this, and that we hit even more significant milestones.”

Woh Toh Hai Albela’ has kept the audience hooked with unexpected twists. The show has created a lot of buzz with its current track in the show. The show depicts a love story between Kanha and Sayuri portrayed by Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab respectively.