I believe in living the real-life moments: Romiit Raaj

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 16:58:54
Actor Romiit Raaj who was recently seen in the TV show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, has bagged the Rajan Shahi’s upcoming TV show, for Star Plus. Romiit believes in living in the present, and maintaining a balance in life.

Says Romiit, “I live a very balanced life. I give full attention to my daughter’s education every day and I take my wife out for dinner twice a week. On weekends, I don’t shoot and I spend quality time with my family. I don’t believe in the reel world, I believe in real-life moments. I don’t go on holiday for the sake of posting pictures. I live my life fulfilling all family responsibilities and my work commitments.”

He refuses to accept that one can be so busy that he forgets to connect with his friends and well-wishers. “I have seen the busiest, most successful people take out time for family friends and social work. Discipline, commitment, focus, and compassion always lead to taking out time for others.”

Romiit says that people need to spend less time on their phones and more time with each other. “Unfortunately, everyone is glued to their phone, it’s a very sad state. Even kids are making reels 24×7 for the digital world and have few friends in the real world. Parents are on the phone and not spending time with kids or family. This mobile culture will destroy relationships and people will get more and more lonely,” he explains.

The talented actor adds, “It’s really sad that there is a lot of clutter on everyone’s mind because of so much access to everything, we need to access only what is required for a limited time and then switch off, we need to give our mind rest and calm our senses.”

Well said, Romiit!!

