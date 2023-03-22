Sukanya Surve, the popular actress, who is known for Shimmgga, Myrah, and Ek Satya, recently joined the coveted cast of Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya as Manoj Wagle’s long-lost love – Vidya Kulkarni.

Vidya Kulkarni is a divorcee who has left behind a bad marriage with her son’s support. She joins the show as yet another strong female character who is courageous, upfront, and honest about her emotions. Having lived a tough life, she has learned to say things like she sees them and doesn’t hold back.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com Sukanya spoke about her entry, character, experience working with the cast, and more. Read on:

How has the journey been with the show so far?

I feel blessed to be a part of the show. Having said that, I feel it is always a challenge to join any show mid-way. As we know that audiences already form a connection with the cast which is already a part of the show since the beginning. However, the viewers of the show accepted me. Apart from the audience, the cast also gave me a warm welcome. I am thankful to the producer and to the channel for this opportunity.

How did you bag the show?

When I was narrated about the role, I was impressed with the character graph. I tried to be as natural as I could to fit into the shoes of the role during the audition. The makers loved it and that’s how I bagged this show.

What makes your character strong in the show?

Vidya Kulkarni is a strong woman with a troubled past who is learning to live life on her own terms. Her story is one that many women can relate to and highlights the hidden hardships that we deal with. Her struggle during the journey makes her character strong.

Do you have any similarities with your character?

It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that Vidya is much like me. I also always think about others first before myself. I feel there is this similarity. I also love playing such kinds of roles where a woman is shown as strong, courageous, and at the same time honest about her emotions.

What are the upcoming twists of the show?

Vidya’s entry in the show is going to be a determining factor in the lives of the Wagle family and will reveal some truths about Manoj’s past. She will be reuniting Manoj with the Wagle family. As of now, audiences have only seen Manoj’s angry young man avatar. Now, they will get to see the soft side of Manoj’s personality because of Vidya.

Any final message

I want to say that just learn to express your views and if you don’t do that people will take you for granted. I also want to urge all my fans and viewers to enjoy the show. I would like to thank them for their support. Keep supporting, keep showing love, and above all stay happy.

