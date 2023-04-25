I wish to have the superpower of being invisible: Rajveer Singh Rajput

Talented actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who has entertained masses in projects like Krishna Kanhaiya, Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Machhli, Sacred Games, The Test Case, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words
sweet, humble, and grounded person.
Are you a tattoo person?
No
If you could be from any other era what would it be
I would be from the 80s era.
If you had one superpower what would it be?
I would want to become invisible.
Would you date a fan
No
Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there
Yes, but only during summers, my favorite song is Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar.
Any wild dream you have seen
None that I can recall.
Your biggest or weirdest fear
I have a fear of hurting my loved ones.
Your dream destination
Los Angeles.
Your favourite past time
Watching Movies and Singing.