I wish to have the superpower of being invisible: Rajveer Singh Rajput

Rajveer Singh Rajput answers fun rapid fire segment questions

Talented actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who has entertained masses in projects like Krishna Kanhaiya, Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Machhli, Sacred Games, The Test Case, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words

sweet, humble, and grounded person.

Are you a tattoo person?

No

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would be from the 80s era.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would want to become invisible.

Would you date a fan

No

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

Yes, but only during summers, my favorite song is Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar.

Any wild dream you have seen

None that I can recall.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I have a fear of hurting my loved ones.

Your dream destination

Los Angeles.

Your favourite past time

Watching Movies and Singing.