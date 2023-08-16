I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society: Vivvan Purrohit

Vivvan Purrohit, who is into modelling and has featured in Punjabi songs like Rubaru by Mitraz and Haye Ve with Ammy Virk, was last seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The dashing star got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Compassionate, Focused, Approachable

Are you a tattoo person?

I love temporary tattoos, not permanent ones.

If you could be from any other era what would it be?

If I was born during the time of independence against the Britishers, I would have served my country as a responsible civil service officer.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society.

Would you date a fan?

Not precisely. However, it depends on the vibe of the fan.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

Yes, I do! Udaariyan by Satinder Sartaj is my favourite song in today’s time.

Have any wild dreams you have seen?

The wildest dream I have ever seen fighting with a tiger.

Your biggest or weirdest fear?

Losing my own self!

Your dream destination?

Moscow and London and I can’t choose between the two.

Your favourite past time?

Although it was an unprecedented time as we all were fighting against Covid19, in 2020 only I could get time to discover myself, realise my self-worth and the clarity about my goals in life.