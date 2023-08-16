ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society: Vivvan Purrohit

Vivvan Purrohit, who was last seen in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 10:36:07
I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society: Vivvan Purrohit 843053

Vivvan Purrohit, who is into modelling and has featured in Punjabi songs like Rubaru by Mitraz and Haye Ve with Ammy Virk, was last seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The dashing star got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Compassionate, Focused, Approachable

Are you a tattoo person?

I love temporary tattoos, not permanent ones.

If you could be from any other era what would it be?

If I was born during the time of independence against the Britishers, I would have served my country as a responsible civil service officer.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society.

Would you date a fan?

Not precisely. However, it depends on the vibe of the fan.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

Yes, I do! Udaariyan by Satinder Sartaj is my favourite song in today’s time.

Have any wild dreams you have seen?

The wildest dream I have ever seen fighting with a tiger.

Your biggest or weirdest fear?

Losing my own self!

Your dream destination?

Moscow and London and I can’t choose between the two.

Your favourite past time?

Although it was an unprecedented time as we all were fighting against Covid19, in 2020 only I could get time to discover myself, realise my self-worth and the clarity about my goals in life.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day 843081
Here’s how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative 'Roots' under Earthsky Pictures 843071
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative ‘Roots’ under Earthsky Pictures
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation
Read Latest News