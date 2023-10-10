In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky 'School Girl' Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt

Highlights: Shehnaaz Gill styles herself for Thank You For Coming’. Shehnaaz turns school girl in the new photos. Shehnaaz dons a customized skirt and top.

The bubbly and beautiful Shehnaaz Gill is basking in glory with the success of her recent release film ‘Thank You For Coming.’ Earlier, with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, she marked her debut in Bollywood. And now, with her performance, she is carving her place. Not just in acting, but her fashion has evolved over the years. And today, the diva shows her quirky schoolgirl vibes in a skirt and top.

Shehnaaz Gill’s School Girl Look.

The stunning Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of herself in the ‘School Girl’ avatar. In the images, the actress dons a customized black top with high neck white collar with ‘Thank You For Coming’ print. She paired it with a beige pleated skirt that said, “Rise, Rebel, Repeat.”

Styled by Manisha Melwani, Shehnaaz exudes ‘School Girl’ vibes with this skirt-top look. She styles her look with a sleek open hairstyle: the winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and nude lips round her overall appearance. The white socks with vintage shoes complete her schoolgirl vibe.

Did you like Shehnaaz Gill’s schoolgirl vibe? Let us know in the comments box.