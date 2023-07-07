In Pics: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Monotone Look

One of the most famous and talented actresses, Pranali Rathod. She became a sensation after her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her regular updates and photo sharing keeps her audience hooked with her. In contrast, she has evolved in the industry and has a unique taste in fashion. In the latest dump, the diva isn’t rocking a glamorous look but winning hearts with her simplicity.

Pranali Rathod’s Ethnic Look

The beautiful diva took to her Instagram and dropped a picture in her ethnic avatar. She wore a beautiful floral printed kurta. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and oxidized ornaments rounded her look. She posed, looking somewhere in the picture. Her mere smile and ocean deep eyes make one say wow. Her monotone look is winning hearts like never before.

The actress is a household name with her performance. She started her journey as a model. Later she got work in serials like Barrister Babu, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, and others. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile. Her last post, performing shiv tandav buzzed all over the internet. At the same time, her bubbly character on the screen is the audience’s favorite.

Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob, and her style has always been comforting and gorgeous. Did you like Pranali Rathod’s monotone look? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.