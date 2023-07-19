ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords

Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly a fashion icon, and her fans eagerly look forward to her stylish updates. From her choice of outfits to the way she carries herself, Tejasswi consistently sets new trends and inspires fashion enthusiasts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 02:30:52
In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833222

Tejasswi Prakash, the fashionista extraordinaire, is keeping her fashion game on point with her stunning sheer red and golden pantsuit. The talented actress took to social media to share some swag-filled pictures that are sure to leave you in awe. Tejasswi exudes confidence and style as she poses effortlessly in her fashionable ensemble.

In her caption, she gives credit to her amazing stylist Natasha Abhonthra for curating the perfect look. Tejasswi also mentions Mausmi Mitra for assistance and highlights the coordination from Label Bella D. She accessorizes her outfit with elegant earrings and a ring from Kicky and Perky, while Augustha Official provides the perfect footwear to complete her chic attire.

The pictures, captured by the talented Nikhil, showcase Tejasswi’s impeccable fashion sense and her ability to carry off bold and glamorous looks with grace. With her sheer red and golden pantsuit, she effortlessly combines style and elegance.

Have a look-

In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833223

In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833224

In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833225

In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833226

What are your takeaways from her fashion decks above? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

