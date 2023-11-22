Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s Breezy Silhouette Hour On Beach, See Photos

The talented singer in the Indian entertainment world, Dhvani Bhanushali, has carved her niche as an artist. Apart from that, the singer treats her fans with anecdotes from her personal and professional life. However, the singing sensation today shares a glimpse of her breezy beach vacation. Let’s have a look below.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Breezy Beach Vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Dhvani Bhanushali dropped a series of photos sharing insights from her breezy beach vacation. In the images, the actress can be seen enjoying her time there as she poses for a mirror selfie with a bright smile on her face. She also writes, “Good times, do good.” However, did you notice she hides the face of the person she is enjoying her vacations with, which left us intrigued?

In the other photo, Dhvani poses bold in a yellow floral printed mini dress with a low neckline. She poses smiling in the silhouette hour on the breezy beach where there are people enjoying their time in the backdrop. Lastly, the singer shares a glimpse of the beautiful sea from her vacation destination. With the visuals, it seems Dhvani is having fun on this vacation.

Dhvani Bhanushali has amazing songs in her name, like Dilbar, Vaaste, Leja Re, Current Laga Re, Mehendi, and many others.

What do you think about this? Drop your views in the comments box below.