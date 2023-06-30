ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Rupali Ganguly’s Mauritius fam-jam tour

Rupali Ganguly, the television star known for her role in the popular television show "Anupamaa," recently embarked on a delightful fam-jam tour to the picturesque island of Mauritius

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 10:55:02
Rupali Ganguly, the television star known for her role in the popular television show “Anupamaa,” recently embarked on a delightful fam-jam tour to the picturesque island of Mauritius. Sharing glimpses of her memorable trip on her social media, Rupali gave fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled moments she enjoyed with her loved ones.

Accompanied by her husband, Ashwin K. Verma, and their adorable son, Rudransh, Rupali made the most of their time in Mauritius. The family was seen exploring the breathtaking landscapes, indulging in thrilling water sports, and immersing themselves in the vibrant culture of the island.

Rupali Ganguly drops pictures

In the pictures, we can see the trio all in smiles and posing together for a heart-melting picture. Rupali can be seen in her breezy ensemble, while her husband and son both can be seen decked up in casuals. Sharing the adorable moment, Rupali wrote, “Familia”

Have a look-

Mauritius, the beauty

Mauritius offers a rich blend of traditions influenced by Indian, African, Chinese, and European cultures. Visit the bustling capital city of Port Louis, where you can explore the vibrant Central Market, indulge in delicious street food, and immerse yourself in the local lifestyle. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Aapravasi Ghat, a UNESCO World Heritage site that tells the story of indentured laborers who arrived in Mauritius.

One of the highlights of Mauritius is its picture-perfect beaches. With crystal-clear turquoise waters and powdery white sand, these idyllic beaches provide a serene escape where visitors can unwind, soak up the sun, and indulge in water activities like swimming, snorkeling, and diving. From the popular public beaches like Trou aux Biches and Belle Mare to the secluded hideaways such as Flic-en-Flac and Le Morne, each beach has its own unique charm.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

