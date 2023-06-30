Inside Rupali Ganguly’s Mauritius fam-jam tour

Rupali Ganguly, the television star known for her role in the popular television show “Anupamaa,” recently embarked on a delightful fam-jam tour to the picturesque island of Mauritius. Sharing glimpses of her memorable trip on her social media, Rupali gave fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled moments she enjoyed with her loved ones.

Accompanied by her husband, Ashwin K. Verma, and their adorable son, Rudransh, Rupali made the most of their time in Mauritius. The family was seen exploring the breathtaking landscapes, indulging in thrilling water sports, and immersing themselves in the vibrant culture of the island.

Rupali Ganguly drops pictures

In the pictures, we can see the trio all in smiles and posing together for a heart-melting picture. Rupali can be seen in her breezy ensemble, while her husband and son both can be seen decked up in casuals. Sharing the adorable moment, Rupali wrote, “Familia”



