Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has had a good run. It now completes the special feat of 600 episodes. And this has its actors rejoicing in happiness. Actor Samarth Jurel who plays the role of Nikhil Kapoor in the show is happy and blessed to be part of this journey.

Udaariyaan which started with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya playing the leads has now moved to the next generation wherein actors Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya and Rohit Purohit play the leads.

Says Samarth, “It feels great! 600 episodes it’s a milestone, I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan. Punjabi music, culture, people, language are so beautiful.”

The show is being shot in Punjab and the actor says that both Ravie and Sargun have made sure that the cast and crew is comfortable. “It feels like home now. We all are very comfortable here,” he says.

Meanwhile, the show has a lot planned for the viewers, says the actor, adding, “I cannot reveal much…Nikhil has an emotional connection with his bhabhi now. All I want to tell viewers is to keep loving the show.”