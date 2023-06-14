ADVERTISEMENT
Jasmin Bhasin's special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out

Jasmin Bhasin has always been a stunner of a performing artiste and we love her. Her social media is lit. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her end. Come check it out here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 06:32:24
Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most beautiful and admired actresses in the Hindi TV space. Slowly and steadily, Jasmin worked very hard like a true diva and in the process, she has also done good credible work in other industries. Well, we have so far loved her progress. Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment industry for many years and well, with every new year as well as new project that she undertakes, Jasmin continues to climb the ladder of success higher and higher to become the favourite of the masses. Each and everything that Jasmin today does from her end becomes viral and a reason to celebrate and feel happy for her fans. Well, we truly love every bit of it. Some time back, she was having a blast while enjoying her trip at Madrid and well, the photos and reels were extremely aesthetic. Soon, after that, we saw her traveling to Abu Dhabi to have her share of fun.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin takes over internet by storm in Abu Dhabi:

One of the most important and incredible things about Jasmin Bhasin has to be the fact that come what may, she’s never really short of confidence due to which, whenever she tries any new fashion and swag avatar, 9/10 times, it works wonderfully on her and for all the good reasons. Well, to tell you all a little bit about her latest social media activity, the actress is seen mastering a new art and learning a new skill like a true diva and well, her perfection in that art form seems to be on point. Come check out –

Jasmin Bhasin's special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out 815440

Jasmin Bhasin's special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out 815441

Jasmin Bhasin's special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out 815442

Jasmin Bhasin's special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out 815443

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

