Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular and admired divas and performing artistes in the entertainment space and we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and how.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Jun,2023 10:46:44
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and beautiful actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment fraternity. The diva has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s why, she’s grown brilliantly in the industry courtesy of her hard work and efforts. Right from a very tender age, Jannat has focused on good quality work and that’s exactly why, she’s had the ability to foresee things and become successful in the most amazing ways in the creative field. She’s a successful artiste who loves to use her abilities to good effect in order to create a connection with her loyal legion of fans. Well, that’s exactly what we understand by a true artiste, ain’t it?

Check out these latest social media post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani from her end:

As far as work is concerned, we are all aware of the fact that she had done a wonderful job in the project ‘Kulche Chole’. It was indeed a big hit and well, her fans and loyal admirers showered love on the project and on her like never before. Well, from one project to the other, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is moving swiftly and with perfection. Well, this time, the diva has shared a super amazing song moment of her latest track Kayfa Haluka and well, you will simply love it. Want to check out the same? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Wonderful, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

