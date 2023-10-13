Television | Celebrities

Keh Doon Tumhein is different because of its simplicity and location: Swati Tarar

Swati Tarar who is presently seen in Star Plus' Keh Doon Tumhein, talks about her role, the concept of the show and the response got. You can get a good read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Oct,2023 13:00:45
Swati Tarar shares the team is overwhelmed by the positive response around Keh Doon Tumhein: People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder

Swati Tarar who plays the funny role of Madhuri in Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein produced by Vajra Productions is happy that the story plot of the show is going well.

Says Swati about the title and concept “Yes, it is very unique, and I love it because there’s so much to say in this show, so it definitely goes with the story and the characters of the show. There are secrets to reveal, emotions to convey, and a lot more.”

About Madhuri, who is Kirti’s (Yukti Kapoor) Bua, she adds, “This character is talkative, fun, and emotional at the same time. I absolutely relate to it because I am that way in real life too. You will always see me cracking jokes or laughing on the sets.”

The show is being shot in Panchgani. “It is beautiful indeed. The view, weather, and of course the peace are all wonderful,” she says.

Praising Vajra Productions, she adds, “It’s very good. Here, we all are a team. Shweta ma’am and Khambe sir have been nice to us as we are away from home. They always visit and speak to us regarding the story, show, and everything else. This is what makes it special as well because I have hardly seen producers so committed to putting on a good show with so much enthusiasm and soul. They work on every detail.”

The show has been receiving positive feedback for its content. “We are overwhelmed with the response. People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder. Apart from being a thriller, this show has everything: comedy, emotions, drama, romance, etc. But what makes it different is its simplicity and, of course, the location,” she says.

Daily soap means a lot of hard work and patience, she adds, “I think not only daily soaps but any work requires a lot of hard work. But yes, patience is required because we have to act in front of the camera and portray an emotion no matter what’s going on in our personal lives. But that’s the joy of it.”

