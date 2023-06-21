Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki nurses Shaurya’s wound

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has kept viewers hooked on its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, the contract killer informs Nidhi that he failed to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets angry at him and asks him to complete his job. While Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone, Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and remains speechless. Nidhi manages to handle the situation and fools Rakhi.

Nidhi’s contract killer enters Luthra house to take Preeta. However, the Luthra family witnesses him. Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him, but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer try to catch him and get together to fight against the contract killer.

In the coming episode, Rakhi witnesses an injury in Shaurya’s hand and gets worried for him. Soon, she asks Palki to help Shaurya. Palki decides to nurse Shaurya’s wound. However, he refuses to give his hand. Palki forcefully took Shaurya’s hand and applied ointment to his injury. Amidst this process, Shaurya and Palki engage in a fight.

OMG! Will the family manage to find out about the contract killer plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!