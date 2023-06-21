ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki nurses Shaurya’s wound

Rakhi witnesses an injury in Shaurya’s hand and gets worried for him. Soon, she asks Palki to help Shaurya. Palki decides to nurse Shaurya’s wound in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 17:03:20
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki nurses Shaurya’s wound

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has kept viewers hooked on its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, the contract killer informs Nidhi that he failed to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets angry at him and asks him to complete his job. While Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone, Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and remains speechless. Nidhi manages to handle the situation and fools Rakhi.

Nidhi’s contract killer enters Luthra house to take Preeta. However, the Luthra family witnesses him. Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him, but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer try to catch him and get together to fight against the contract killer.

In the coming episode, Rakhi witnesses an injury in Shaurya’s hand and gets worried for him. Soon, she asks Palki to help Shaurya. Palki decides to nurse Shaurya’s wound. However, he refuses to give his hand. Palki forcefully took Shaurya’s hand and applied ointment to his injury. Amidst this process, Shaurya and Palki engage in a fight.

OMG! Will the family manage to find out about the contract killer plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shagun come face to face
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shagun come face to face
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Malishka get shocked to see Lakshmi and Rishi’s close moment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Malishka get shocked to see Lakshmi and Rishi’s close moment
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir becomes ‘Devdas’ post Akshay and Prachi’s marriage
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir becomes ‘Devdas’ post Akshay and Prachi’s marriage
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal spikes Haider’s milk
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal spikes Haider’s milk
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi’s skeleton
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi’s skeleton
Latest Stories
Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao
Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Read Latest News