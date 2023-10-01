Television | Celebrities

Man In Black Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Krishna Kaul Look Handsome Hunk In Suit

Top TV actors Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Krishna Kaul show their handsome hunk style, getting dressed in an all-black suit. Check out the photos below.

  • Highlights.
  • Gaurav Khanna shows his charm in black blazer and pants.
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar looks like a Sigma man in a black tuxedo.
  • Krishna Kaul looks attractive in a shimmery black and white tuxedo.

When it comes to fashion, our beloved TV stars Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Krishna Kaul always come up with something unusual. However, the love for black suits is undeniable. And so here, the actors turn the man in black, showing a handsome hunk avatar in a black suit.

Gaurav Khanna In Black Blazer And Pant

Want to be the center of attraction of the evening? Dress like Gaurav Khanna, who looks dashing in this all-black look. The black shirt paired with matching pants and blazer with brown striped color details looks captivating. The digital watch, bracelets, and see-through glasses complete his style.

Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Tuxedo

Be the Sigma man like an all-black tuxedo suit, just like Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar. She pairs the black shirt with a tailored vest, coat, and jacket. The matching pants complete his look. The actor elevates his appearance with black glasses, shiny shoes, and a wristwatch.

Krishna Kaul In Shimmery Suit

The Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul shows his stunning personality in the shimmery suit. She pairs his look with a white shirt and black shimmery blazer. The matching pants round his appearance. The black bow looks attractive in this tuxedo style.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

