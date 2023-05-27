ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life

Rubina Dilaik is one of the finest and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Her social media game is always lit and we love it. Let's check out the latest that's happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 May,2023 10:34:21
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most beautiful and captivating divas that we have in the country in today’s time and age. It’s been quite many years now that Rubina Dilaik has been actively working in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry and well, with every new year, she’s truly grown as a professional artiste and how. From doing good quality TV shows to being a part of reality show projects that have helped her become the sensation that she is today, Rubina has certainly come a long way forward in her career and how. Netizens love her internet game and well, that’s what we all truly enjoy all the time.

Check out the latest that’s happening with Rubina Dilaik:

The best and most amazing thing about being a fan of Rubina Dilaik is that come what may, whatever be the situation, you will always be blessed with some seriously special content on her Instagram feed. Well, this time, in a rather cute and subtle way, the diva is seen introducing us all to the new-found buddy in her life. Well, in case you all were wondering that it’s a person, let’s burst your bubble ladies and gentlemen. Well, it is actually a cute crow. Let’s check out the fun video below –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles
Bigg Boss Babes: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik in shades of blue, a visual delight
Bigg Boss Babes: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik in shades of blue, a visual delight
ROFL: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand in winning adorable soft toy, check out what happened next
ROFL: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand in winning adorable soft toy, check out what happened next
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Latest Stories
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets into a nasty fight with Balbeera
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets into a nasty fight with Balbeera
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour"
Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour"
Read Latest News