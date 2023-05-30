Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most droolworthy and admired actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. Her popularity truly know no limits and well, that’s exactly why, she’s been extremely successful as an artiste in her entire career till date. In her entire illustrious professional journey till now, Rubina has done it all starting from TV daily soaps to reality shows and well, it has been an incredible experience for her fans to see her on-screen. Reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 helped her earn her B-Town debut with Ardh movie alongside Rajpal Yadav that earlier streamed on ZEE5. The movie last year on ZEE5 In the OTT space and we loved it.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful artistic creation is winning hearts of one and all:

One of the most admired and loving attributes about Rubina Dilaik’s personality has to be the fact that she loves to get decked up and dress well in every occasion. She believes in style and fashion and that gets the best out of her personality all the time. Well, it’s not just fashion that makes her a swag queen. Well, how many of you all knew the fact that she’s also a stunning artist and painter? Well, in case you weren’t aware of her skills, here’s your golden opportunity. See here below –

