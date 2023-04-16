Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi, the two popular stars from the television share a beautiful bond with each other. And now toasting to the beautiful friendship, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a candid round of pictures with her friend Mandira Bedi, where the two can be seen all getting candid with each other.

Sharing the candid moments, Mouni penned a long overwhelming note for Mandira Bedi on her social media handle. And we are in absolute awe with the bond the two share. Scroll down beneath to read on the message Mouni shared for her dear friend, Mandira Bedi.

Mouni Roy shares a candid post with Mandira Bedi

Sharing the pictures, Mouni Roy wrote, “My dearest M, I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artist in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring. But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life.”

She added, “As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way. May this day be filled with lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories that you will cherish for a lifetime. Here’s to many more happy and healthy years.. With love & warm wishes M”

Here take a look-

About Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi

Mouni and Mandira, both are popular actresses from the industry. However, Mandira is widely known as a sports presenter. While on the other hand, Mouni keeps on shining with her acting folios on the screen.