Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved and venerated shows amongst the Indians. The show has come a long way, at first earning its popularity with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Later after the generation leap, Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul took over the lead roles and earned love in no time with their hard work.

Mugdha who now plays as Prachi in the show, celebrated four years of her character completion in the same show. She shared a special video on her Instagram handle, where we could witness some beautiful glimpses from the show itself. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actress also added an emotional note urging her fans to be ready for some ‘chikchik’

Sharing a video, that showcases some of her best moments from the show, Mugdha wrote, “Let’s start the day with some chikchik… that’s the only thing this girl does! ❤️🫶

#4yearsofPrachiArora #love #gratitude #mugdhachaphekar #kumkumbhagya #prachi #prachiarora #chikchiki #pranbir”

Soon after the actress shared the video on her Instagram, her fans came in flooding with love and comments for the actress. Not just that, they do celebrated the day following their beautiful comments.

One wrote, “Happy Chikchiki Day mugs! Thnk u for giving us such a lovely chikchiki mai is ladki ki chikchik Zindagi bhar sun skti hu”

Another wrote, “Happy prachi day 😍😍😍, Thankyou for being us best prachi ❤️, 4 glorious years 🙌 just so magical and incredible”

Are you a Kumkum Bhagya fan? Tell us in the comments below and for more such updates on your favourite tv personalities stay tuned.