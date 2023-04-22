My dream destination would be Northern Lights: Mohsin Ali Khan

Handsome hunk Mohsin Ali Khan is known for his roles in popular shows such as ‘Meri Sai’, ‘Kaamnaa’, ‘Rudrakaal’ and Kaniya Pradhan, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Honest, Loyal, and Caring
Are you a tattoo person?
No, I am not a tattoo person. I have a fear about what if I get bored of it.
If you could be from any other era what would it be
I would be from an era of princes and princesses.
If you had one superpower what would it be?
I would want to help all the needy people in the world.
Would you date a fan
No
Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there
Yes, I do sing in the shower, and the song depends on my mood.
Any wild dream you have seen
Well, I usually don’t see dreams, and wherever I see them, I don’t remember when I wake up.
Your biggest or weirdest fear
I am a workaholic, so my biggest fear for me is sitting idly at home.
Your dream destination
I wish to watch Northern Lights
Your favourite past time
I love to stay at home with my wife and help her.