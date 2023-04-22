Television | Celebrities

My dream destination would be Northern Lights: Mohsin Ali Khan

Mohsin Ali Khan answers fun rapid fire segment questions

Author: Manisha Suthar
Handsome hunk Mohsin Ali Khan is known for his roles in popular shows such as ‘Meri Sai’, ‘Kaamnaa’, ‘Rudrakaal’ and Kaniya Pradhan, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Honest, Loyal, and Caring

Are you a tattoo person?

No, I am not a tattoo person. I have a fear about what if I get bored of it.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would be from an era of princes and princesses.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would want to help all the needy people in the world.

Would you date a fan

No

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

Yes, I do sing in the shower, and the song depends on my mood.

Any wild dream you have seen

Well, I usually don’t see dreams, and wherever I see them, I don’t remember when I wake up.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I am a workaholic, so my biggest fear for me is sitting idly at home.

Your dream destination

I wish to watch Northern Lights

Your favourite past time

I love to stay at home with my wife and help her.

