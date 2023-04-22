My dream destination would be Northern Lights: Mohsin Ali Khan

Mohsin Ali Khan answers fun rapid fire segment questions

Handsome hunk Mohsin Ali Khan is known for his roles in popular shows such as ‘Meri Sai’, ‘Kaamnaa’, ‘Rudrakaal’ and Kaniya Pradhan, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Honest, Loyal, and Caring

Are you a tattoo person?

No, I am not a tattoo person. I have a fear about what if I get bored of it.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would be from an era of princes and princesses.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would want to help all the needy people in the world.

Would you date a fan

No

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

Yes, I do sing in the shower, and the song depends on my mood.

Any wild dream you have seen

Well, I usually don’t see dreams, and wherever I see them, I don’t remember when I wake up.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I am a workaholic, so my biggest fear for me is sitting idly at home.

Your dream destination

I wish to watch Northern Lights

Your favourite past time

I love to stay at home with my wife and help her.