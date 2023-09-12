Television | Celebrities

Actress Hemani Chawla who is all set to play a very interesting role in Sony TV and Invictus T Mediaworks' new show for Sony TV, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi talks about her role.

Actress Hemani Chawla who has featured in TV shows Mata Ki Chowki, Zindagi Badal Sakti Hai Haadsa, Hi Padosan Kaun Hai Doshi, Command Force etc, is happy and excited as she has bagged the unique project of Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi on Sony TV. Hemani was also seen in the short film Bahar Aa Chaman Prakash, which has Amol Gupte and Namashi Chakraborty in its cast.

Hemangi talks about girl power and states that, “The show deals with women empowerment which is truly relevant in today’s time. When I was approached for the show, I was on the edge of my seat. My character has many shades, and I was excited. The OTT exposure has pushed everyone in the business, whether it be the makers, actors, writers etc. to push the envelope and deliver high-quality content. I felt that this role would further enhance my acting capabilities.”

Talking about how different this role is from her earlier roles, Hemani states, “I have investigated lots of crime cases playing a cop. I have been the ideal bahu on screen who holds the family together. As an actor, I was desperate to do something out of the box, and out of my comfort zone. That was when this role came to me. I went through a lot of look tests, workshops, mock shoots, and understood that the makers did not compromise on the quality of content. I truly enjoyed the process of getting into this character, and am now waiting for this role to hit the screens. All I can say is that I hope to serve something ‘hatke’ to the audience with this role and show.”

Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, has Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil, Yashashri Masurkar and others in the prime cast.

Best of luck!!