Neha Solanki Shares Her Adventurous Experience Of Learning Gujarati For Her Character TITLI From StarPlus Show TITLI

StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. The show will make you re-think about romance and wonder if it is really love?

With TITLI, StarPlus launches another talented actress – Neha Solanki. Neha Solanki will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. The show TITLI is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after?

Recently, the makers dropped the intriguing and interesting promo of TITLI starring Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra. Avinash Mishra plays the character of Garv opposite Neha Solanki, Titli. The promo aired on StarPlus showcases the twisted and unusual love story of Titli and Garv. With the promo, the audience will witness a shift in the characteristics of Titli and Garv. The audience will witness different shades of Titli’s character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to that of being emotionally vulnerable. It will be intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the life of Titli.

In the StarPlus show TITLI, Neha Solanki plays the character of Titli who belongs to a down-to-earth, middle-class Gujarati family. Hailing from Nainital, Neha is not familiar with the Gujarati language, but in order to mould herself as TITLI and acquire perfection in the language, Neha learns Gujarati on the set. Sharing her experience on the same, Neha says “It is a very different yet a new experience for me. I enjoy learning new things and learning Gujarati is one of them. I am enjoying it and with every new day, I learn a new word in Gujarati. Saras Che is something that I learnt recently. As I am playing a Gujarati girl in the show TITLI, I had to learn the language as I hail from Nainital and was not fluent in the language. In order to mould myself in the shoes of Titli, I am learning Gujarati. We have a tutor on set as well, who teaches me Gujarati. Learning Gujarati is not that difficult. When you have an interest in learning new things, all the obstacles become miracles. Now I can even read Gujarati and I feel like I am Gujarati myself even when I am not. It has been an amazing experience of learning a new language.”

Titli is produced by Story Square Productions.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel in particular, is a hub where the audience go through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Chashni and Faltu which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. StarPlus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on to their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus’ shows has gained a wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, making them a solid role model for other women in the country.

With TITLI, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of story telling for its audience.