Nikki Tamboli burns sensuality quotient in orange shimmery deep-neck lehenga, we are crushing

Nikki Tamboli is always bold and confident as an artiste and we love her. Well, that's exactly why, come what may, we love everything that we get to see happening from her end. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 08:36:31
Nikki Tamboli is one of the most beautiful and captivating hotties and performing artistes that we are all currently having in the Indian TV and digital entertainment space ladies and gentlemen. For the unversed, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki started getting her first share of fandom and popularity immediately after her grand success in Bigg Boss 14 and well, ever since that time, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short duration, she became a sensation in the genuine sense of the ferm. Very soon after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in South Africa and well, we definitely were impressed with her courage and bravado. Although she was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament ladies and gentlemen, it didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she returned to India after her participation. Post that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest stunning social media video that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on social media:

Her Instagram and and content creation game is supremely lit and that’s why, come what may, she definitely knows how to hit bull’s eye in terms of entertainment and swag game. Each and every time Nikki Tamboli shares a sensuous and stunning photo or video on her social media handle, internet loves it. This time, her latest stunner video where she’s seen grabbing eyeballs with perfection in a new video where she’s dazzling in an orange, shimmery deep-neck lehenga is going viral and well, we are truly getting a visual delight for real in the true and genuine sense of the term. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

