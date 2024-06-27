[Photos] Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Looks ‘Dhamakedar’ In Maroon Saree

Rupali Ganguly is a popular Indian actress. With her acting skills, she has become a favorite of many. Currently, she is portraying the role of Anupama in the show Anupamaa. Besides that, she also recently joined a political party. However, though she is very busy in her work life, the actress never fails to treat her fans on her social media handle, Instagram. Today, she entertains her fans with her ‘Dhamakedar’ avatar in a maroon saree.

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Maroon Saree Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shared a series of photos showcasing her gorgeous look in a maroon saree and her fun time as she attended a wedding function. The beautiful actress wore a traditional maroon saree featuring intricate embellished border bandhani work, silk prints, and stone details. She paired the saree with a contrasting green blouse with beautiful golden prints. The maroon and green combination suited Rupali Ganguly well, showcasing her love for timeless elegance.

Rupali continues to captivate fans with her simple makeup. She opts for a half-secured hairstyle decorated with sindoor, a symbol of being married in Hindu religion. The kajal made her eyes look beautiful, and her red cheeks looked alluring. With the bold lipstick and bindi, she rounded her appearance. The green masterpiece necklace set added an extra dose of sophistication. Styling her look with her beautiful smile throughout the photos, the actress looked mesmerizing, whether playing dhole or flaunting her desi avatar.