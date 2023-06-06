ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod's Rudra Avatar Wows Ayesha Singh And Fans; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a talented diva. In the latest post, she turned into a fierce avatar of rudra, and the viewers and stars liked it

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 00:35:55
Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob in the Hindi Television industry. After portraying Akshara in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she became a household name. Apart from her acting skills, she is singing, dancing, and other talents. While you might have already witnessed her do all, the diva is performing in an unseen avatar this time. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram post, Pranali Rathod looked fierce in a black top, Patiala pants, an open hairstyle, and smokey makeup. The actress is seen shooting for her part in the show. And it seems something intense will happen as she is doing Shiv Tandav. She started the impactful dance, which Lord Shiva does in the song Shiv Tandav by Shankar Mahadevan. The actress has always been amazed by her performance.

In addition, she captioned her post with Om, Trishul, and Flower emoji. And the actress Ayesha Singh reacted to her performance, “You are Awesome Girl.” While the other user said, “Barefeet..electric wires, and then Finally making you wear chappals..lol!” The third user commented, “@pranalirathodofficial we appreciate and bow habds to your hardwork also the car you bought from your money apse pyaar nahi hoga toh kya joga.” The fourth said, “The actress who can slay on every freaking avtar.” At the same time, many other users shared their love through emoticons.

 

What’s your reaction to Pranali Rathod’s new Rudra avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

