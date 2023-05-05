ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar flaunts stylish stubble in black, girls are crushing

Sumedh Mudgalkar looks dope in his latest pictures keeping his stylish stubble beard look on check with all black outfit, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 05:31:15
Sumedh Mudgalkar, the Radhakrishn actor has come a long way. The actor has earned his niche in the industry with his amazing work on the screen over the screen and became popular mostly for his role Krishna in the show. As of now, the actor is making hurls after he is set for his new venture with Alibaba.

Owing to that, Sumedh has now stunned his fans on the internet, as he shares a stunning photoshoot picture in black, leaving fans all spectacled.

Sumedh Mudgalkar looks dope in black

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning intense look in black. We can see him wearing a stylish black trench coat that he topped on his unbuttoned stylish black t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his messy hairdo, stubble dark beard and thick eyebrows.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Letting the energy come,
Letting it be itself.
1 day to go.. 🖤”

Here take a look-

Alibaba Controversy

In a shocking incident on December 24th, the filming of the popular television series Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul came to a halt when lead actress Tunisha was found hanging on the set. The tragedy has left the entertainment industry in mourning as the talented performer was much loved by her colleagues and fans alike.

In the wake of Tunisha’s untimely demise, the show’s production has been suspended, and previously recorded episodes are being broadcasted as the team copes with the loss of their colleague. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of prioritizing mental health and well-being in the high-pressure entertainment industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

