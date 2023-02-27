Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most loved and talented young actors that we currently have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have certainly been big reasons behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continuing to be a grand show and well, that’s why, despite all the replacements of cast that has affected the show, it hasn’t really troubled the TRP ratings in any way. Both Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani have done incredibly well in their respective careers and well, that’s why, come what may, anything any everything from their end manages to win hearts of one and all with perfection and precision. Their social media handles are lit and well, we love it.

Each and every time Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani share new and engaging content on their social media handle to win hearts of all their fans, netizens as well as fans truly feel the heat and melt in awe for real. Well, this time, we are totally loving their latest content. While Raj Anadkat is seen talking about love and pyaar, Palak Sindhwani, on the other hand has shared a super cute post and we can’t take our eyes off her. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

